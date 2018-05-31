Armenian PM visits Hovhannes Tumanyan House in Tbilisi

TBILISI, MAY 31, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, who is currently on an official visit to Georgia, visited the Hovhannes Tumanyan House in Tbilisi. The house serves as a scientific

Pashinyan arrived at the center with his wife Anna Hakobyan. They were accompanied by foreign minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan, defense minister Davit Tonoyan, minister of Diaspora Mkhitar Hayrapetyan and minister of education and science Arayik Harutyunyan.

After touring the center, the PM attended a puppetry of a famous piece by the renowned Armenian poet.

Nowadays, the center organizes literature evenings, discussions, presentations, events etc.

Photos by Gevorg Perkuperkyan

ENGLISH: Editor/Translator - Stepan Kocharyan