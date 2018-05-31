WATCH: Yerevan SWAT teams seize meeting of mafia royalty

YEREVAN, MAY 31, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s law enforcement agencies have seized a meeting of “thieves-in-law” in a downtown hotel in Yerevan.

Police warned the participants of the meeting to refrain from organizing such meetings in the future.

Police said they will continue keeping the issue under the spotlight.

This phenomenon, known as thief-in-law, emerged in the infamous Soviet gulags and became a prison culture in most of post-Soviet states.

“Thief-in-law” is a specifically granted formal status of a professional criminal who enjoys an elite position within the organized crime environment and employs informal authority over its lower-status members. Criminals are “crowned” as thieves-in-law by senior members of the organized crime syndicates for many years of contributions to the criminal business or long record behind bars.

Thieves-in-law are known for their tattoos and code of conduct.

