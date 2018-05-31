World-renowned economist Daron Acemoglu to visit Armenia to give consulting on ongoing reforms

YEREVAN, MAY 31, ARMENPRESS. World-renowned ethnic Armenian economist Daron Acemoglu will visit Armenia to give expert consulting on the ongoing reforms in the country, reports Armenpress.

The economist told Voice of America that he is discussing with the Armenian top leadership the dates of his arrival in Armenia. “I want to clearly understand what goals the Armenian leadership puts before itself and what challenges it sees”, the economist said, adding that he has already talked to Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan for two times. “It would help me to sit and analyze how the situation can develop, and I can come to Armenia and give advice at that time. I know, as I am from abroad, there will be many issues that I will not understand completely, but maybe I succeed in helping Armenia within my knowledge”, Daron Acemoglu said.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan