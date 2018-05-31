Masis Mayor, deputy arrested in suspicion of involvement in Yerevan attack

YEREVAN, MAY 31, ARMENPRESS. Five people have been arrested in an ongoing investigation into an April 22 incident when masked men attacked demonstrators in a Yerevan intersection. Mayor of Masis Davit Hambardzumyan and his deputy are among the arrested, Sona Truzyan – adviser to the president of the investigative committee said on Facebook.

The incident happened during the mass demonstrations in April.

The citizen who reported the alleged incident told police that unknown men attacked him and several other demonstrators. The men used stones and tasers, according to the citizen.

The investigation still continues.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan