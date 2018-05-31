Artsakh soldier dies in car accident
YEREVAN, MAY 31, ARMENPRESS. On May 30, at 22:20, soldier of the Defense Army of Artsakh Suren Ayvazyan, 1992, has died as a result of a car accident, Artsakh’s defense ministry told Armenpress.
Investigation is underway to clarify the details of the incident.
The Artsakh defense ministry shares the grief of the loss and extends condolences to the family, relatives and fellow servicemen of the soldier.
English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan
12:38, 04.22.2018
Restoration of public order in Yerevan to be logical continuation of Sargsyan-Pashinyan meeting - political scientist
12:24, 04.22.2018
ARF faction secretary says PM Sargsyan, opposition MP Pashinyan would be able to reach concrete agreement without presence of reporters
- 11:02 Not a crime anymore? Istanbul prosecution drops charges against demonstrators for “Armenian Genocide” posters
- 10:39 Artsakh soldier dies in car accident
- 10:14 Kim Kardashian meets with Trump to discuss prison reform
- 10:05 Hospitalized YSU rector in normal condition, doctors say
- 09:58 WHO records decline in tobacco use: May 31 is World No Tobacco Day
- 08:46 European Stocks - 30-05-18
- 08:45 US stocks up - 30-05-18
- 08:44 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 30-05-18
- 08:43 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices Up - 30-05-18
- 08:42 Oil Prices Up - 30-05-18
- 05.30-20:56 Reception dedicated to 100th anniversary of First Armenian Republic takes place in Tbilisi attended by PM Pashinyan
- 05.30-20:51 Armenian, Georgian Defense Ministers discuss opportunities for developing cooperation
- 05.30-20:35 Armenian, Georgian FMs discuss large scope of issues
- 05.30-19:33 President Sarkissian receives students and teachers of Rose and Alex Pilibos Armenian School
- 05.30-18:34 Representatives of the Armenian community in Tbilisi meet Pashinyan with great enthusiasm
- 05.30-18:11 I hope the program will kick off as soon as possible – PM Pashinyan speaks about alternative to Lars
- 05.30-18:01 Tax evasion mechanism exposed in Armenia’s largest supermarket chains as part of anti- corruption campaign– criminal cases initiated
- 05.30-17:36 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 30-05-18
- 05.30-17:35 Asian Stocks - 30-05-18
- 05.30-17:08 Good reputation of reliable partner valuable for ARMENPRESS: Editor-in-Chief of news agency delivers remarks at 9th Pan-Armenian Forum of Journalists
- 05.30-16:39 ‘Happy to meet Armenia’s democratic Prime Minister’ – Georgian president tells Pashinyan in Tbilisi
- 05.30-16:32 Armenian deputy PM hosts World Bank representatives
- 05.30-16:30 Armenian PM meets Speaker of Parliament of Georgia in Tbilisi
- 05.30-16:19 Deputy PM Mher Grigoryan holds meeting with ADB’s Country Director for Armenia
- 05.30-15:43 National security agents scrutinize Yerevan City supermarket head office
- 05.30-15:28 High level Georgia-Armenia official talks held in Tbilisi
- 05.30-14:38 2017 Aurora Prize Laureate Tom Catena to visit Armenia
- 05.30-14:25 Food safety service chief resigns
- 05.30-14:20 PM appoints new deputy defense ministers
- 05.30-14:16 European, American investors interested in defunct Nairit plant of Yerevan, according to minister
- 05.30-14:07 PM Nikol Pashinyan invites Georgian counterpart to visit Armenia
- 05.30-14:01 There is opportunity to give new impetus to Armenian-Georgian ties – PM Pashinyan
- 05.30-13:39 Energy ministry, governmental watchdog launch discussions on lowering power tariff
- 05.30-13:29 Armenia’s stability and democratic development strictly important for Georgia – PM Kvirikashvili
- 05.30-13:13 Armenia will be interesting country both for Armenians living abroad and investors, says PM Pashinyan
16:59, 05.27.2018
Viewed 3944 times Gift of Hearing: Sir Elton John and President Sarkissian kick off charity mission in Yerevan, Armenia
19:00, 05.25.2018
Viewed 2305 times International community should condemn both Turkish denialism and Azerbaijani crimes – Eduard Sharmazanov
11:51, 05.29.2018
Viewed 2267 times ARMENPRESS exclusive: Hélène Ségara talks Armenian roots, Aznavour and upcoming plans after mesmerizing Yerevan performance
14:03, 05.29.2018
Viewed 1908 times BREAKING NEWS: Syria recognizes South Ossetia and Abkhazia
23:56, 05.25.2018
Viewed 1593 times First foreign trip as president: Sarkissian, Georgian counterpart and PM discuss development of ties in Tbilisi