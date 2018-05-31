Artsakh soldier dies in car accident

YEREVAN, MAY 31, ARMENPRESS. On May 30, at 22:20, soldier of the Defense Army of Artsakh Suren Ayvazyan, 1992, has died as a result of a car accident, Artsakh’s defense ministry told Armenpress.

Investigation is underway to clarify the details of the incident.

The Artsakh defense ministry shares the grief of the loss and extends condolences to the family, relatives and fellow servicemen of the soldier.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan