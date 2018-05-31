Kim Kardashian meets with Trump to discuss prison reform

YEREVAN, MAY 31, ARMENPRESS. Kim Kardashian West met with US President Donald Trump and other officials, including senior adviser Jared Kushner, at the White House on Wednesday to discuss prison reform.

“Great meeting with Kim Kardashian today, talked about prison reform and sentencing”, the US President said on Twitter.

During the White House press briefing Wednesday afternoon, White House press secretary Sarah Sanders wouldn't provide further details on who Kardashian West was meeting, only saying, "She is expected to be here at the White House. I can confirm she'll be here. We'll keep you posted on any meetings that take place and what those look like,” CNN quoted Sanders as saying.

The Armenian-American entrepreneur and reality television star has advocated for a pardon for a low-level drug offender named Alice Marie Johnson, who has served more than 20 years in prison. Earlier Wednesday, Kardashian West tweeted, "Happy Birthday Alice Marie Johnson. Today is for you," adding the prayer hands emoji.

"I would like to thank President Trump for his time this afternoon. It is our hope that the President will grant clemency to Ms. Alice Marie Johnson who is serving a life sentence for a first-time, non-violent drug offense," Kardashian West said in a statement Wednesday night. "We are optimistic about Ms. Johnson's future and hopeful that she -- and so many like her -- will get a second chance at life."

No other details about the meeting are available for now.

