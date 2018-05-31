Hospitalized YSU rector in normal condition, doctors say

YEREVAN, MAY 31, ARMENPRESS. Yerevan State University rector Aram Simonyan is in a satisfactory state, doctors say.

Simonyan was hospitalized overnight May 29 after complaining from chest pain.

Doctors from the Nork Marash medical center of Yerevan told ARMENPRESS that Simonyan is currently in a normal condition.

“Doctors have performed a coronarography”, the hospital said, adding that no problem was discovered.

The hospital said that doctors said Simonyan could’ve been discharged yesterday, but he remained in the hospital as a precaution as recommended by his family.

Earlier students were protesting outside the university, demanding the resignation of the rector. Other demands included an independent internal audit, dissolution of the board of trustees and temporary suspension of the student council and the union.

The rector and the protesters subsequently held a meeting, but it failed to give any result.

After Simonyan was hospitalized, the protesting students ceased their demonstrations in solidarity with the rector.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan