WHO records decline in tobacco use: May 31 is World No Tobacco Day

YEREVAN, MAY 31, ARMENPRESS. Tobacco use has declined markedly since 2000, according to a new report of the World Health Organization (WHO), but the reduction is insufficient to meet globally agreed targets aimed at protecting people from death and suffering from cardiovascular and other non-communicable diseases (NCDs), Armenpress reports citing the WHO website.

May 31 is the World No Tobacco Day.

Tobacco use and second-hand smoke exposure are major causes of cardiovascular diseases, including heart attacks and stroke, contributing to approximately 3 million deaths per year. But evidence reveals a serious lack of knowledge of the multiple health risks associated with tobacco.

Tobacco kills over 7 million people each year, despite the steady reduction in tobacco use globally, as shown in WHO’s new Global Report on Trends in Prevalence of Tobacco Smoking 2000-2025. The report shows that worldwide, 27% smoked tobacco in 2000, compared to 20% in 2016.

However, the pace of action in reducing tobacco demand and related death and disease is lagging behind global and national commitments to reduce tobacco use by 30% by 2025 among people aged 15 and older. If the trend continues on the current trajectory, the world will only achieve a 22% reduction by 2025.

Countries have committed to reducing premature death from NCDs by one-third by 2030 as part of the Sustainable Development Goals, as well as implementing the WHO Framework Convention on Tobacco Control (WHO FCTC).

The WHO FCTC entered into force in February 2005 and has today 181 Parties covering more than 90% of the world's population.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan



