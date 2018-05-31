LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 30-05-18
LONDON, MAY 31, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 30 May:
“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum up by 0.42% to $2272.50, copper price down by 0.66% to $6820.00, lead price stood at $2433.00, nickel price up by 0.03% to $14925.00, tin price down by 1.04% to $20410.00, zinc price up by 0.84% to $3112.00, molybdenum price stood at $26000.00, cobalt price down by 0.27% to $90750.00.
Measurement unit is 1 tonne.
12:38, 04.22.2018
Restoration of public order in Yerevan to be logical continuation of Sargsyan-Pashinyan meeting - political scientist
12:24, 04.22.2018
ARF faction secretary says PM Sargsyan, opposition MP Pashinyan would be able to reach concrete agreement without presence of reporters
- 08:46 European Stocks - 30-05-18
- 08:45 US stocks up - 30-05-18
- 08:44 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 30-05-18
- 08:43 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices Up - 30-05-18
- 08:42 Oil Prices Up - 30-05-18
- 05.30-20:56 Reception dedicated to 100th anniversary of First Armenian Republic takes place in Tbilisi attended by PM Pashinyan
- 05.30-20:51 Armenian, Georgian Defense Ministers discuss opportunities for developing cooperation
- 05.30-20:35 Armenian, Georgian FMs discuss large scope of issues
- 05.30-19:33 President Sarkissian receives students and teachers of Rose and Alex Pilibos Armenian School
- 05.30-18:34 Representatives of the Armenian community in Tbilisi meet Pashinyan with great enthusiasm
- 05.30-18:11 I hope the program will kick off as soon as possible – PM Pashinyan speaks about alternative to Lars
- 05.30-18:01 Tax evasion mechanism exposed in Armenia’s largest supermarket chains as part of anti- corruption campaign– criminal cases initiated
- 05.30-17:36 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 30-05-18
- 05.30-17:35 Asian Stocks - 30-05-18
- 05.30-17:08 Good reputation of reliable partner valuable for ARMENPRESS: Editor-in-Chief of news agency delivers remarks at 9th Pan-Armenian Forum of Journalists
- 05.30-16:39 ‘Happy to meet Armenia’s democratic Prime Minister’ – Georgian president tells Pashinyan in Tbilisi
- 05.30-16:32 Armenian deputy PM hosts World Bank representatives
- 05.30-16:30 Armenian PM meets Speaker of Parliament of Georgia in Tbilisi
- 05.30-16:19 Deputy PM Mher Grigoryan holds meeting with ADB’s Country Director for Armenia
- 05.30-15:43 National security agents scrutinize Yerevan City supermarket head office
- 05.30-15:28 High level Georgia-Armenia official talks held in Tbilisi
- 05.30-14:38 2017 Aurora Prize Laureate Tom Catena to visit Armenia
- 05.30-14:25 Food safety service chief resigns
- 05.30-14:20 PM appoints new deputy defense ministers
- 05.30-14:16 European, American investors interested in defunct Nairit plant of Yerevan, according to minister
- 05.30-14:07 PM Nikol Pashinyan invites Georgian counterpart to visit Armenia
- 05.30-14:01 There is opportunity to give new impetus to Armenian-Georgian ties – PM Pashinyan
- 05.30-13:39 Energy ministry, governmental watchdog launch discussions on lowering power tariff
- 05.30-13:29 Armenia’s stability and democratic development strictly important for Georgia – PM Kvirikashvili
- 05.30-13:13 Armenia will be interesting country both for Armenians living abroad and investors, says PM Pashinyan
- 05.30-13:07 Yerevan police search for missing 14-year-old girl
- 05.30-12:59 Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan points out top directions of economy
- 05.30-12:54 9th Pan-Armenian Forum of Journalists kicks off in Yerevan
- 05.30-12:32 Ucom organizes 4th Media Content 2018 forum
- 05.30-12:13 Armenian PM doesn’t see alternative to peaceful settlement of Nagorno Karabakh conflict
16:59, 05.27.2018
Viewed 3929 times Gift of Hearing: Sir Elton John and President Sarkissian kick off charity mission in Yerevan, Armenia
19:00, 05.25.2018
Viewed 2299 times International community should condemn both Turkish denialism and Azerbaijani crimes – Eduard Sharmazanov
11:51, 05.29.2018
Viewed 2237 times ARMENPRESS exclusive: Hélène Ségara talks Armenian roots, Aznavour and upcoming plans after mesmerizing Yerevan performance
14:03, 05.29.2018
Viewed 1885 times BREAKING NEWS: Syria recognizes South Ossetia and Abkhazia
23:56, 05.25.2018
Viewed 1587 times First foreign trip as president: Sarkissian, Georgian counterpart and PM discuss development of ties in Tbilisi