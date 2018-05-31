LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 30-05-18

LONDON, MAY 31, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 30 May:

“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum up by 0.42% to $2272.50, copper price down by 0.66% to $6820.00, lead price stood at $2433.00, nickel price up by 0.03% to $14925.00, tin price down by 1.04% to $20410.00, zinc price up by 0.84% to $3112.00, molybdenum price stood at $26000.00, cobalt price down by 0.27% to $90750.00.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.