Armenian, Georgian Defense Ministers discuss opportunities for developing cooperation
YEREVAN, MAY 30, ARMENPRESS. Defense Minister of Armenia Davit Tonoyan, who is in Georgia as part of the Armenian delegation led by PM Pashinyan, met with Georgia’s Defense Minister Levan Izoria on May 30, ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Defense Ministry of Armenia.
During the meeting the sides discusses the opportunities for future development of relations and cooperation in the defense sphere.
The interlocutors exchanged ideas on regional and international security issues.
English –translator/editor: Tigran Sirekanyan
12:38, 04.22.2018
Restoration of public order in Yerevan to be logical continuation of Sargsyan-Pashinyan meeting - political scientist
12:24, 04.22.2018
ARF faction secretary says PM Sargsyan, opposition MP Pashinyan would be able to reach concrete agreement without presence of reporters
- 20:56 Reception dedicated to 100th anniversary of First Armenian Republic takes place in Tbilisi attended by PM Pashinyan
- 20:51 Armenian, Georgian Defense Ministers discuss opportunities for developing cooperation
- 20:35 Armenian, Georgian FMs discuss large scope of issues
- 19:33 President Sarkissian receives students and teachers of Rose and Alex Pilibos Armenian School
- 18:34 Representatives of the Armenian community in Tbilisi meet Pashinyan with great enthusiasm
- 18:11 I hope the program will kick off as soon as possible – PM Pashinyan speaks about alternative to Lars
- 18:01 Tax evasion mechanism exposed in Armenia’s largest supermarket chains as part of anti- corruption campaign– criminal cases initiated
- 17:36 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 30-05-18
- 17:35 Asian Stocks - 30-05-18
- 17:08 Good reputation of reliable partner valuable for ARMENPRESS: Editor-in-Chief of news agency delivers remarks at 9th Pan-Armenian Forum of Journalists
- 16:39 ‘Happy to meet Armenia’s democratic Prime Minister’ – Georgian president tells Pashinyan in Tbilisi
- 16:32 Armenian deputy PM hosts World Bank representatives
- 16:30 Armenian PM meets Speaker of Parliament of Georgia in Tbilisi
- 16:19 Deputy PM Mher Grigoryan holds meeting with ADB’s Country Director for Armenia
- 15:43 National security agents scrutinize Yerevan City supermarket head office
- 15:28 High level Georgia-Armenia official talks held in Tbilisi
- 14:38 2017 Aurora Prize Laureate Tom Catena to visit Armenia
- 14:25 Food safety service chief resigns
- 14:20 PM appoints new deputy defense ministers
- 14:16 European, American investors interested in defunct Nairit plant of Yerevan, according to minister
- 14:07 PM Nikol Pashinyan invites Georgian counterpart to visit Armenia
- 14:01 There is opportunity to give new impetus to Armenian-Georgian ties – PM Pashinyan
- 13:39 Energy ministry, governmental watchdog launch discussions on lowering power tariff
- 13:29 Armenia’s stability and democratic development strictly important for Georgia – PM Kvirikashvili
- 13:13 Armenia will be interesting country both for Armenians living abroad and investors, says PM Pashinyan
- 13:07 Yerevan police search for missing 14-year-old girl
- 12:59 Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan points out top directions of economy
- 12:54 9th Pan-Armenian Forum of Journalists kicks off in Yerevan
- 12:32 Ucom organizes 4th Media Content 2018 forum
- 12:13 Armenian PM doesn’t see alternative to peaceful settlement of Nagorno Karabakh conflict
- 11:42 Armenian minister, Kazakh Ambassador discuss cooperation programs in IT field
- 11:37 Yerevan City Council sitting kicks off: Mayor introduces new members from Yelk faction - LIVE
- 11:23 Armenia events didn’t contain foreign elements, says PM Pashinyan
- 11:03 One-on-one meeting of Armenian, Georgian PMs kicks off in Tbilisi
- 10:59 ‘Javakheti is a bridge in Armenian-Georgian relations’ – expert on PM Pashinyan’s visit
16:59, 05.27.2018
Viewed 3799 times Gift of Hearing: Sir Elton John and President Sarkissian kick off charity mission in Yerevan, Armenia
21:09, 05.23.2018
Viewed 3635 times Henrikh Mkhitaryan hopes successful cooperation with Yura Movsisyan
15:21, 05.23.2018
Viewed 2328 times WATCH: Armenia’s charismatic president deals with demonstrations in total swag – all smiles and joy as President Sarkissian grooves to folk music with protesters
19:00, 05.25.2018
Viewed 2256 times International community should condemn both Turkish denialism and Azerbaijani crimes – Eduard Sharmazanov
11:51, 05.29.2018
Viewed 2059 times ARMENPRESS exclusive: Hélène Ségara talks Armenian roots, Aznavour and upcoming plans after mesmerizing Yerevan performance