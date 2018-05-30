Armenian, Georgian Defense Ministers discuss opportunities for developing cooperation

YEREVAN, MAY 30, ARMENPRESS. Defense Minister of Armenia Davit Tonoyan, who is in Georgia as part of the Armenian delegation led by PM Pashinyan, met with Georgia’s Defense Minister Levan Izoria on May 30, ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Defense Ministry of Armenia.

During the meeting the sides discusses the opportunities for future development of relations and cooperation in the defense sphere.

The interlocutors exchanged ideas on regional and international security issues.

English –translator/editor: Tigran Sirekanyan