Armenian, Georgian FMs discuss large scope of issues

YEREVAN, MAY 30, ARMENPRESS. Foreign Minister of Armenia Zohrab Mnatsakanyan, who is in Georgia as part of the Armenian delegation led by PM Pashinyan, met with Georgia’s Deputy Prime Minister, Foreign minister Mikheil Janelidze on May 30, ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the MFA Armenia.

Greeting the guest and congratulating on the occasion of assuming the post of the Foreign minister, the Georgian FM noted that he is glad to meet in Tbilisi his counterpart from friendly Armenia.

Assessing the fact that the first official visit of the Armenian FM is to Georgia as symbolic, Mikheil Janelidze expressed confidence that it will give new impetus to the development of the friendly relations between the neighboring countries.

Thanking for the warm reception, the Armenian FM noted that during his tenure he will take all the possible measures for further developing the Armenian-Georgian relations. Minister Mnatsakanyan noted that there is bilateral readiness for deepening and expanding the existing cooperation, based on mutual understanding and respect.

During the meeting the ministers discussed in detail a broad scope of issues referring to the Armenian-Georgian agenda. The expansion of political dialogue, deepening of trade and economic relations, partnership in international platforms and other issues were in the focus of the ministers.

The Armenian and Georgian FMs exchanged views on issues of concern for Georgian-Armenians, as well as referred to regional and international pressing issues.

Zohrab Mnatsakanyan presented the efforts aimed at a peaceful settlement of Nagorno Karabakh conflict in the framework of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-chairs’ format, reaffirming Armenia’s commitments to an exclusively peaceful settlement of the conflict.

