President Sarkissian receives students and teachers of Rose and Alex Pilibos Armenian School 

YEREVAN, MAY 30, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian received on Amy 30 the students and teachers of students and teachers of Rose and Alex Pilibos Armenian School located in USA, California. Member of the office of California State Senate President, Community figure Baydzar Thomasian was also present.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the President’s Office, during the meeting the students noted that they have come to the Motherland on a pilgrimage and that they have already been to Artsakh. The President talked with the Diaspora-Armenian students, listened to their opinion and standpoints, answered different questions that mainly referred to the strengthening and development of the Motherland, as well as the involvement of the potential of the Diaspora.

The President urged the students to visit Armenia next year again. “Each of you should know that he or she has a home here. This is your home and there is no better home in the world as Armenia. You are brilliant young people and you should be proud to be Armenian”, President Armen Sarksisian said.

At the end of the meeting Baydzar Thomasian conveyed to President Sarkissian the congratulation of the California State Senate President.

Rose and Alex Pilibos Armenian School in los Angeles was opened in 1969 and has nearly 1000 students.

Photos by Mkhitar Khachatryan

English –translator/editor: Tigran Sirekanyan