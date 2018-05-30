I hope the program will kick off as soon as possible – PM Pashinyan speaks about alternative to Lars

YEREVAN, MAY 30, ARMENPRESS. After meetings in Georgia Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan hopes that the program of constructing a new road that will serve as an alternative to the Lars highway will kick off as soon as possible, ARMENPRESS reports Pashinyan told the reporters in Tbilisi that the issue was touched upon during his meetings.

“All issues have been discussed and we will continue to work in the directions of all the issues”, the PM said, adding that the agreements are signed. “I hope the project will kick off as soon as possible”, he said.

The PM also briefly summarized the meetings with the top leadership of Georgia. PM Pashinyan mentioned that in the person of the Prime Minister of Georgia, President of the parliament and President of Georgia he gained good friends. Pashinyan hoped that Armenian-Georgian relations will develop in line with that friendly atmosphere.

English –translator/editor: Tigran Sirekanyan