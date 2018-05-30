‘Happy to meet Armenia’s democratic Prime Minister’ – Georgian president tells Pashinyan in Tbilisi

YEREVAN, MAY 30, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan had a one-on-one meeting with Georgia’s President Giorgi Margvelashvili in Tbilisi as part of the official visit, the government’s press service said.

At the meeting, President Margvelashvili praised the results of the meeting which took place between the governments of the two countries and mentioned that the discussed issues and initiatives will boost the further development and strengthening of relations.

“I am glad to meet the democratic Prime Minister of Armenia. I hope that your visit will give new impetus to the Armenian-Georgian relations, which have a history of many centuries,” the Georgian president said.

Nikol Pashinyan noted that he is happy to have the chance to meet the Georgian president and to discuss the prospects of development and further deepening of relations of the two countries.

“I am happy that my visit to Georgia is taking place on the background of the ongoing democratic developments in our country, I am convinced that democracy has vital significance for our countries. The conviction of our peoples in bilateral relations is based on love and solidarity, and we won’t spare effort to boost them,” he said.

The PM noted that 2018 is a rather busy year for Armenia from the point of view of large scale events. PM Pashinyan expressed hope that he will have another chance to meet the Georgian president during the 17th La Francophonie summit in Yerevan in October.

