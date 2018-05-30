Armenian deputy PM hosts World Bank representatives

YEREVAN, MAY 30, ARMENPRESS. Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia Mher Grigoryan received on May 30 the delegation led by Sylvie Bossoutrot, World Bank’s Country Manager for Armenia, the government told Armenpres.

The meeting participants praised the Armenia-World Bank cooperation level and touched upon the past and ongoing projects in different sectors. The deputy PM highly appreciated the consulting and research services provided by the World Bank and assured that they contribute to the development of Armenia’s socio-economic systems.

During the meeting the sides also exchanged views on the conditions created for the activities of SMEs in Armenia and prospects and opportunities for their gradual improvement. Deputy PM Grigoryan said the issues of the effective activities of SMEs are in the government’s spotlight, but there is a great potential in general, and the government expects cooperation with the international partners to utilize that potential.

The deputy PM and the World Bank representatives expressed readiness to continue the close and productive cooperation aimed at creating favorable conditions for Armenia’s economic development.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan