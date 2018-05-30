Armenian PM meets Speaker of Parliament of Georgia in Tbilisi

YEREVAN, MAY 30, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan met with Speaker of the Parliament of Georgia Irakli Kobakhidze on the sidelines of his official visit in Tbilisi, the PM’s Office told Armenpress.

The Speaker of the Parliament welcomed the Armenian PM’s official visit to Georgia and expressed confidence that it will give new impetus to further developing the bilateral relations at different directions. Irakli Kobakhidze highlighted the active cooperation between the governments and parliaments of the two countries and stated that it will contribute to further strengthening and expanding the ties between the Armenian and Georgian peoples.

The Armenian PM said he knows with his experience working as MP in the Armenian Parliament for a long time how important is the parliament’s role for developing democratic principles in the state’s structures. Nikol Pashinyan said the inter-parliamentary dialogue has a unique place in the bilateral relations. “Taking into account the fact that Armenia transitions to a complete parliamentary system, it obliges us to raise the bilateral parliamentary cooperation to a new level”, PM Pashinyan said.

The officials expressed confidence that the regular meetings of the Armenian and Georgian parliamentarians have their contribution to the development of good relations between the two countries. Nikol Pashinyan and Irakli Kobakhidze stated that Armenia and Georgia are able to quickly solve all issues via intensive dialogue, find new partnership formats and opportunities for new mutually beneficial joint projects.

Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan arrived in Georgia on May 30 on a two-day official visit.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan