Deputy PM Mher Grigoryan holds meeting with ADB’s Country Director for Armenia

YEREVAN, MAY 30, ARMENPRESS. Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan on May 30 received Shane Rosenthal, Asian Development Bank's Country Director for Armenia, the government told Armenpress.

Shane Rosenthal congratulated Mher Grigoryan on his appointment, expressing hope that his past path and experience will help to carry out an effective activity for the benefit of Armenia.

During the meeting the ADB Country Director for Armenia introduced the process of ongoing programs in partnership with the Armenian government in the fields of infrastructure development, education and energy.

The officials also touched upon the construction process of North-South highway and seismic resistant schools.

The deputy PM highlighted the need to quickly and effectively implement these projects as an important contribution to Armenia’s future development.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan