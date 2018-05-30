High level Georgia-Armenia official talks held in Tbilisi

YEREVAN, MAY 30, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, who is in Georgia on an official visit, visited the Heroes Square in Tbilisi, laid a wreath at the memorial and then departed for the government seat.

After the official welcoming ceremony, PM Nikol Pashinyan and his Georgian counterpart Giorgi Kvirikashvili held a one-on-one meeting, the government’s press service said.

An expanded format meeting with participation of delegations took place after the one-on-one meeting.

At the meeting the Georgian PM welcomed the Armenian delegation and once again congratulated Nikol Pashinyan on being elected Prime Minister and the 100th anniversary of establishment of the First Republic of Armenia.

The Georgian PM emphasized that his government is ready to take steps to expand the relations between the two countries in various directions and to boost the ties.

“We were following the latest developments in Armenia with great attention. Our friendly Armenian people displayed unity, which resulted in a democratic peaceful transfer of power. I would like to assure, that we will do our utmost for boosting our relations and for realizing the entire existing potential. We have a good chance to begin the new phase of relations of the two friendly peoples,” Georgia’s Prime Minister said.

The Armenian PM thanked for the warm reception and mentioned the deep historic roots of Armenia and Georgia.

“It is not a coincidence that I am carrying out my first foreign trip to friendly Georgia, with which we are tied with close historic ties of millennia, friendship and mutual respect,” Nikol Pashinyan said, adding that the current warm relationship will lead to more strengthening of cooperation.

Pashinyan congratulated his Georgian counterpart on the 100th anniversary of Independence Day and spoke about the political developments in Armenia, stressing that the non-violent “velvet” revolution was the manifestation of the people’s will without any geopolitical context.

He said that the development of ties with Georgia will continue to be one of the priorities of Armenia’s foreign policy.

“I am sure that our relations will continue being guided with the principle that there are no unsolvable issues”, he added.

The prime ministers discussed a wide range of issues relating to cooperation in the fields of energy, commerce, transportation, agriculture, tourism, culture etc.

Both sides also attached importance to maintenance of security and stability.

They also attached importance to preservation of cultural heritage.

Pashinyan invited his Georgian counterpart to visit Armenia.

