Good reputation of reliable partner valuable for ARMENPRESS: Editor-in-Chief of news agency delivers remarks at 9th Pan-Armenian Forum of Journalists

YEREVAN, MAY 30, ARMENPRESS. ARMENPRESS has adopted a policy on providing reliable, valid and operative information committed to its mission, Narine Nazaryan – Editor-in-Chief of ARMENPRESS state news agency, said in her remarks at the 9th Pan-Armenian Forum of Journalists in the ministry of Diaspora on May 30.

She said the news agency has been guided by these principles while covering the celebrations of the 100th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide, the 2016 April Four-Day War, key events for the country, as well as the recent domestic political events in Armenia. Moreover, the Armenpress coverage of the recent events in Armenia has been widely cited by leading foreign media outlets, such as CNN, BBC, The Guardian, The New York Times.

“I am happy to welcome you here in a symbolic year for Armenia, the 100th anniversary of the First Republic. I welcome you with a special proud as I am representing a news agency that is on the same age as the First Republic – the first news agency of Armenia”, Narine Nazaryan said.

Touching upon the past, present and future vision of the news agency, Narine Nazaryan said that the telegraphic agencies in the world have been established later than the print press, in the first half of the 19th century in connection with the invention of telegraphic technique. They found their places as first informers about the events taking place in different parts of the world.

According to her, the birth of such agency in Armenia was a significant event, the agency had a key role to play in the country’s public-political life. The adoption of the first law on its establishment is mentioned in the December 18, 1918 protocol of the National Council of Armenia. According to this document the country’s all state and public structures are obliged to provide information to the agency, moreover, they were banned to provide that information to a private individual or other structures before reporting the news agency.

“The Armenian Telegraph Agency has been founded by renowned political figure Simon Vratsyan whose name is written in the agency’s archival documents as the first manager”, Narine Nazaryan said.

The agency was named ARMENPRESS in 1972. Narine Nazaryan stated that ARMENPRESS provides news in four languages - Armenian, Russian, English and Arabic. She highlighted the importance of the Arabic newsline from the perspective of presenting key events taking place in Armenia, Artsakh, the Diaspora and the world for the Middle East and the whole Arab-speaking world at this important era.

The news agency’s English and Russian newsfeeds are also highly appreciated by partners. ARMENPRESS is a member to 4 international media organizations. The agency presents Armenia in CIS Information Council, Black Sea Association of National News Agencies, Council of national news agencies of Southeastern Europe and the Balkan countries (observer) and News Agencies World Congress. ARMENPRESS chaired over the Black Sea Association of National News Agencies in 2014-2016, the sessions of which and the CIS Information Council were held in Yerevan in 2014.

ARMENPRESS has signed agreements on bilateral partnership with over 20 leading news agencies nearly 1/3 of which have been signed during the last 5 years. TASS, Reuters, Xinhua, IRNA, MENA, BTA, AGERPRES, BELTA, Kazinform and many other media outlets with which information and photo exchange is conducted are among our partners.

Narine Nazaryan informed that recently Director of ARMENPRESS Aram Ananyan has signed a news exchange and cooperation agreement with the president of Cuba’s state news agency Prensa Latina in St. Petersburg, Russia within the framework of the media summit as part of the 2018 St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.

ARMENPRESS provides comprehensive assistance to the news agency of Artsakh - Artsakhpress aimed at its development and strengthening. An agreement of cooperation has been signed with Artsakhpress which assumes internationalization of Artsakhpress and awareness raising about Artsakh through the canals of ARMENPRESS.

Narine Nazaryan said the ARMENPRESS press conference hall is one of the active, modern and leading press conference platforms of Armenia. Several events are being held live in the press center in a week.

“We proudly announce also the implementation of ARMENPRESS: History project within the frames of which 10.000 photos from the news agency’s archive have been digitized. All digitized photos are available at history.armenpress.am. The ARMENPRESS team spares no effort to keep the agency’s leading role in the Armenian media field and creates firm basis at regional and international media platforms to ensure the agency’s presence and develop it. The agency has actively covered, mainstreamed and presented in leading international media outlets all the developments of key importance for the Republic of Armenia”, the Editor-in-Chief of the news agency said, stating that the good reputation of reliable partner is valuable for ARMENPRESS.

Narine Nazaryan stated that ARMENPRESS will continue its mission on reporting valid and operative information. She expressed hope that the news agency will be as reliable as now for the Diaspora partners, as well as for foreign media outlets.

“This year ARMENPRESS marks the 100th anniversary of its establishment. We are planning to hold events on the news agency’s past path, valuing its importance in the country’s life. The past 100 years only add wisdom and experience in our vision to build the agency’s future. We are committed and determined to adequately react to the challenges facing the media outlets, to use the opportunities of the latest technologies in the work, to fight fake news, to increase the reader’s media literacy, to differentiate fake information in social networks and build the news agency of the future”, Narine Nazaryan said.

The 9th Pan-Armenian Forum of Journalists has kicked off in the Diaspora ministry on May 30. The Forum is attended by media representatives from Armenia and Artsakh, as well as Diaspora-Armenian reporters from 70 countries.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan