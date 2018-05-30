Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   30 May

Food safety service chief resigns


YEREVAN, MAY 30, ARMENPRESS. Head of the state service for food safety Mr. Ishkhan Karapetyan has resigned.

The Prime Minister has already approved the resignation, the government’s online press service said.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan




Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow





About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration