Food safety service chief resigns
YEREVAN, MAY 30, ARMENPRESS. Head of the state service for food safety Mr. Ishkhan Karapetyan has resigned.
The Prime Minister has already approved the resignation, the government’s online press service said.
English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan
