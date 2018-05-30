PM Nikol Pashinyan invites Georgian counterpart to visit Armenia

TBILISI, MAY 30, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has invited his Georgian counterpart Giorgi Kvirikashvili to visit Armenia.

During a joint press conference with Kvirikashvili in Tbilisi, the Armenian PM expressed hope that he will have an interesting and comprehensive visit.

“Mr. Prime Minister, I hope to see you in Yerevan soon, in order for us to be able to continue this friendly mood and atmosphere,” Pashinyan said.

Pashinyan was also happy to note that Georgia will participate in the upcoming La Francophonie summit in Yerevan on the highest level.

“We will certainly have many occasions to interact, but I think we shouldn’t limit ourselves with it and we must always seek new occasions to see each other, to smile to each other, to discuss issues with one another and to discuss all issues in an atmosphere of brotherhood and friendship. Cheers to the brotherly Georgian people”, Pashinyan said.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan