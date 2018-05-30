Energy ministry, governmental watchdog launch discussions on lowering power tariff

YEREVAN, MAY 30, ARMENPRESS. The ministry of energy infrastructures and natural resources and the public services regulatory commission have launched discussions on lowering the tariff for electricity, minister Arthur Grigoryan told reporters on May 30.

“We will launch preliminary discussions to understand if it will be possible to change the tariff in case of making the necessary analyses,” the minister said.

Soeaking about the timing, he minister said that under the law the tariff can be revised once every 6 months. “If the tariff gets revised it will be after August, because it has already been revised in February”, he said.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan