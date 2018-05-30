Armenia will be interesting country both for Armenians living abroad and investors, says PM Pashinyan

YEREVAN, MAY 30, ARMENPRESS. In Armenia the people should decide who must be in power and who not, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said in an interview to the Russian service of Deutsche Welle, stating that everything will be done for that, reports Armenpress.

“The problem of oligarchy exists not only in Armenia, but also in many countries. We should guarantee the people’s right to free expression of will. And we also should guarantee that all decisions of the government are in accordance with the interests of the people, rather than any person or a group. If we manage to create such a reality, the problem will be automatically solved. We do not plan to fight against anything, we are going to fight for the sake of something. We plan to ensure the people’s power, it will definitely happen”, PM Pashinyan said.

The journalist asked the PM why he called on the citizens to stop civil disobedience campaigns, and in response Pashinyan said the disobedience campaigns have a meaning only when there is no power in the country which acts based on the interests of the people.

“Now there is a leadership in Armenia which has the people’s support. I think when people have a leadership which can really act on behalf of them, all issues can be solved by that leadership”, the Prime Minister said, adding that all corrupt officials should leave.

Talking about the necessity to hold snap parliamentary elections, the Armenian PM said elections were not held in Armenia for a long time so that the people will feel themselves as winners.

“For us it’s very important to organize such elections that people will feel that they have won. We are sure that our problems started when the election results started to be falsified”, Nikol Pashinyan said.

As for the question regarding the repatriation, the PM said the first step on this path has already been taken. According to him, this revolution is a great signal for Armenians since many of them left Armenia not only due to social issues, but to the fact that many of them didn’t accept the atmosphere, the situation existing in Armenia. The Prime Minister said now the situation has changed. He expressed confidence that Armenia will be an interesting country both for Armenians living abroad and investors.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan