Yerevan police search for missing 14-year-old girl
YEREVAN, MAY 30, ARMENPRESS. The Yerevan Police Department (YPD) has launched a search for a missing minor.
On May 28, a woman reported to police that her 14-year-old daughter – Susanna Movsisyan – has gone missing. The woman said that the girl left their house and didn’t return.
YPD said that the girl is average built, with a height of about 155-160 cm, with long black hair and black eyes.
YPD asked anyone possessing any information about the whereabouts of the girl to contact police or visit the nearest police station.
English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan
12:38, 04.22.2018
