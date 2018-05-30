Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan points out top directions of economy

YEREVAN, MAY 30, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan says the development of three branches of the Armenian economy – IT, tourism and agriculture, are priority.

Speaking to the Russian service of Deutsche Welle, the Armenian PM said: “I have invited the renowned ethnic-Armenian economist Daron Acemoglu to visit Armenia to discuss various issues about economic development. He is a famous figure and he is willing to help the country. We expect both his and others’ help. Our nation has great intellectual, economic and financial potential, and we will put all efforts for this potential to serve for the development of Armenia.

Regarding priorities of the economy, I would firstly point out the development of the IT sector. This branch is developing rather dynamically in the country, and we hope to accelerate this development even more,” PM Nikol Pashinyan said.

He pointed out tourism and agriculture as other priority directions of the economy.

The Armenian PM also mentioned the need for applying new technologies in various branches and said that they are planning to development the military industrial branch also.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan