9th Pan-Armenian Forum of Journalists kicks off in Yerevan

YEREVAN, MAY 30, ARMENPRESS. Reporters and journalists from Armenia, Artsakh and the Diaspora from over 70 countries are taking part in the 9th Pan-Armenian Forum. The forum kicked off today in the Diaspora ministry HQ in Yerevan.

The forum will focus on the media coverage of the latest events in Armenia, the role of reporters in the events and journalism and press of the First Armenian Republic. Armenia celebrated the centennial Republic Day on May 28 – the 100th anniversary of establishment of the First Armenian Republic.

ARMENPRESS Editor-In-Chief Mrs. Narine Nazaryan is also participating in the forum.

