Armenian PM doesn’t see alternative to peaceful settlement of Nagorno Karabakh conflict

YEREVAN, MAY 30, ARMENPRESS. The Nagorno Karabakh conflict should be settled exclusively through peaceful means, Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said in an interview to the Russian service of Deutsche Welle, Armenpress reports.

“During the meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Sochi, we have discussed the Karabakh conflict in addition to other issues. It was very important to state that the peaceful settlement of the conflict is the only solution to the issue. Here there is no option of solving the issue by force. This is not only Armenia’s, but also Russia’s stance. I have also raised the issue of arms sale by Russia to Azerbaijan. In my opinion we had a constructive discussion”, PM Pashinyan said.

He stated that he has a friendly attitude both towards the Russian President and the leaders of the remaining EAEU member states.

“Armenia is a peaceful country, the Armenian people are peace-lovers. But at the same time we derive from our country’s interests. We have close relations with Russia, and I hope these relations will further deepen”, the Armenian PM said, adding that Armenia also has very good ties with the European Union, the US, Iran, Georgia and all countries that wish and are ready to develop the partnership with Armenia.

Talking about the Sochi summit of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), Nikol Pashinyan said there was a positive environment. “I think at this stage very good personal relations have been established. I am confident that these relations will become better”, the PM noted.

The Armenian PM informed that he discussed with Putin the Armenia-Russia ties, as well as issues relating to the multilateral cooperation within the EAEU and the CSTO.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan