Armenian minister, Kazakh Ambassador discuss cooperation programs in IT field

YEREVAN, MAY 30, ARMENPRESS. Minister of transport, communication and information technologies Ashot Hakobyan on May 29 received Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Kazakhstan to Armenia Timur Urazayev, the ministry told Armenpress.

During the meeting the Kazakh Ambassador congratulated minister Hakobyan on his appointment.

The officials discussed the commercial ties between the two countries, the cooperation programs in transportation, communication and IT spheres and the future actions, including the ongoing joint steps within the EAEU agreement.

The Kazakh Ambassador highly valued the joint efforts with Armenia in the digitization process within the EAEU cooperation.

He introduced their policy in the development of IT, in particular, the technological startups in Kazakhstan. Cooperation opportunities on this direction were also discussed during the meeting.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan