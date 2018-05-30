Yerevan City Council sitting kicks off: Mayor introduces new members from Yelk faction - LIVE

YEREVAN, MAY 30, ARMENPRESS. The sitting of the Yerevan City Council has kicked off on May 30, reports Armenpress.

Mayor of Yerevan Taron Margaryan introduced the new members of the City Council from Yelk faction.

The new City Council members are the followings: Viktor Yengibaryan, Nelli Ghardyan, Ruben Rubinyan and Nara Hovhannisyan. They substitute former City Council members Eduard Aghajanyan, Tigran Avinyan, Arayik Harutyunyan and Alen Simonyan.

“We congratulate our former City Council members on assuming new positions and thank for the work of the past year”, The Mayor said.

5 issues are included in the session agenda.

Former City Council members Eduard Aghajanyan was appointed chief of the PM’s staff, Tigran Avinyan – deputy PM, Arayik Harutyunyan – minister of education and science, Alen Simonyan – member of Parliament.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan