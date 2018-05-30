Armenian Ombudsman meets ECHR President in Strasbourg

YEREVAN, MAY 30, ARMENPRESS. Human Rights Defender of Armenia Arman Tatoyan on May 29 met with President of the European Court for Human Rights (ECHR) Guido Raimondi in Strasbourg, the Ombudsman’s Office told Armenpress.

The meeting was also attended by judge appointed from Armenia Armen Harutyunyan and ECHR Registrar Roderick Liddell.

During the meeting the officials attached importance to the practice of presenting specific opinions to the Constitutional Court, developing legislative drafts, presenting special opinions by the Ombudsman over the ongoing cases in the European Court and etc.

According to the ECHR partners, these new initiatives of the Human Rights Defender are an example of the best international experience and will further contribute to introducing the Court’s legal standards. The quality of the Ombudsman’s reports was highly appreciated.

In his turn Arman Tatoyan thanked the ECHR President for appreciating his work and stated that it will be constantly directed for introducing the court’s legal standards in the Armenian legal system.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan