One-on-one meeting of Armenian, Georgian PMs kicks off in Tbilisi

TBILISI, MAY 30, ARMENPRESS. The one-on-one meeting of Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan and Georgian PM Giorgi Kvirikashvili has kicked off in the governmental seat of Georgia in Tbilisi.

The Armenian PM was welcomed outside the governmental seat in Tbilisi in an official welcoming ceremony.

The one-on-one meeting will be followed by an expanded format meetings of delegations.

The Prime Ministers will deliver a joint press conference afterwards.

Later the Armenian PM will have meetings with Prime Minister Giorgi Kvirikashvili, Speaker of Parliament Irakli Kobakhidze, and President Giorgi Margvelashvili.

The Prime Minister will lay flowers at the tombs of Hovhannes Tumanyan, Raffi, Gabriel Sundukyan and Sayat Nova in the Khojivank pantheon.

As part of the two-day visit, PM Pashinyan will also visit Javakheti and meet with the Armenian community.

The delegation of the Armenian PM includes his deputy Tigran Avinyan, defense minister Davit Tonoyan, foreign minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan, education and science minister Arayik Harutyunyan, culture minister Lilit Makunts, minister of diaspora Mkhitar Hayrapetyan, minister of transportation, communication and IT Ashot Hakobyan and other government officials.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan