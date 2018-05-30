Students cease protest in solidarity with hospitalized rector

YEREVAN, MAY 30, ARMENPRESS. YSU Restart – the protest movement of Yerevan State University students, is ceasing the demonstration in solidarity with hospitalized rector Aram Simonyan. The movement is wishing health to the rector, member of the initiative Davit Petrosyan said on Facebook.

The students were demanding the resignation of the rector.

The rector fell ill overnight and was hospitalized in Yerevan’s Nork Marash medical center.

Aram Simonyan is serving as rector for 12 years.

The university’s spokesman was first to report the hospitalization around midnight.

The hospital told ARMENPRESS that Simonyan was admitted in the night with pains in his chest.

“He is currently stable. We will likely perform a coronarography, but this will be clear later on,” doctors said.

Earlier yesterday students were protesting outside the university, demanding the resignation of the rector. Other demands included an independent internal audit, dissolution of the board of trustees and temporary suspension of the student council and the union.

The rector and the protesters subsequently held a meeting, but it failed to give any result.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan