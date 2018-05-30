Russian journalist Arkady Babchenko shot dead in Kiev, Ukraine

YEREVAN, MAY 30, ARMENPRESS. Russian journalist Arkady Babchenko has died after being shot near his home in Kiev, Ukrainian police say, BBC reports.

Babchenko, 41, was found bleeding at the entrance to his block of flats by his wife and died in an ambulance.

After writing about a crashed Russian military plane in 2016, Arkady Babchenko said he received death threats and left his home country.

He first moved to Prague and later to the Ukrainian capital. He was an outspoken critic of the Kremlin.

A former war correspondent, he worked in Kiev as a presenter on Ukraine's channel ATR TV.

Kiev police chief Andriy Kryshchenko told local media they suspected Mr Babchenko was killed because of his "professional activities".

A criminal investigation is now underway.

Ukrainian lawmaker Anton Herashchenko said the journalist went out to buy some bread, and that the killer was waiting for him near his flat.

Ukrainian Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman described Mr Babchenko as a "true friend of Ukraine, who was telling the world about Russian aggression".

The Russian foreign ministry released a statement calling on the Ukrainian authorities to make all efforts to investigate the journalist’s murder.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan