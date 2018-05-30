YSU rector suffered chest pain prior to hospitalization – doctors say

YEREVAN, MAY 30, ARMENPRESS. Yerevan State University rector Aram Simonyan has been taken to the city’s Nork Marash Medical Center.

The university’s spokesman was first to report the hospitalization around midnight.

The hospital told ARMENPRESS that Simonyan was admitted in the night with pains in his chest.

“He is currently stable. We will likely perform a coronarography, but this will be clear later on,” doctors said.

Earlier yesterday students were protesting outside the university, demanding the resignation of the rector. Other demands included an independent internal audit, dissolution of the board of trustees and temporary suspension of the student council and the union.

The rector and the protesters subsequently held a meeting, but it failed to give any result.

