Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan arrives in Tbilisi, Georgia

YEREVAN, MAY 30, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has arrived in Tbilisi, Georgia.

The official welcoming ceremony took place in the Georgian capital’s Shota Rustaveli airport , where PM Nikol Pashinyan and his wife Anna Hakobyan were greeted by Georgian deputy PM, minister of foreign affairs Mikheil Janelidze and Georgia’s Ambassador to Armenia Giorgi Saganelidze.

The Armenian PM will head to the Heroes Square where together with Lt. general Vladimir Chachibaya – chief of the general staff of Georgian Armed Forces – he will lay a wreath at the eternal flame.

Later the Armenian PM will have meetings with Prime Minister Giorgi Kvirikashvili, Speaker of Parliament Irakli Kobakhidze, and President Giorgi Margvelashvili.

The Prime Minister will lay flowers at the tombs of Hovhannes Tumanyan, Raffi and Gabriel Sundukyan and Sayat Nova.

As part of the two-day visit, PM Pashinyan will also visit Javakheti and meet with the Armenian community.

The delegation of the Armenian PM includes his deputy Tigran Avinyan, defense minister Davit Tonoyan, foreign minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan, education and science minister Arayik Harutyunyan, culture minister Lilit Makunts, minister of diaspora Mkhitar Hayrapetyan, minister of transportation, communication and IT Ashot Hakobyan and other government officials.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan