LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 29-05-18

LONDON, MAY 30, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 29 May:

“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum down by 0.96% to $2263.00, copper price down by 0.55% to $6865.00, lead price down by 1.54% to $2433.00, nickel price up by 0.13% to $14920.00, tin price up by 1.10% to $20625.00, zinc price up by 1.10% to $3086.00, molybdenum price stood at $26000.00, cobalt price stood at $91000.00.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.