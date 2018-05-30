LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 29-05-18
LONDON, MAY 30, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 29 May:
“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum down by 0.96% to $2263.00, copper price down by 0.55% to $6865.00, lead price down by 1.54% to $2433.00, nickel price up by 0.13% to $14920.00, tin price up by 1.10% to $20625.00, zinc price up by 1.10% to $3086.00, molybdenum price stood at $26000.00, cobalt price stood at $91000.00.
Measurement unit is 1 tonne.
