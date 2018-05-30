Armenian PM departs for Georgia on official visit

YEREVAN, MAY 30, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan will depart for Georgia on a two-day official visit on May 30, the PM’s Office told Armenpress.

During the visit the Armenian PM will have meetings with Georgian Prime Minister Giorgi Kvirikashvili, President Giorgi Margvelashvili, Speaker of the Parliament Irakli Kobakhidze and His Holiness and Beatitude, Catholicos-Patriarch of All Georgia Ilia II.

PM Pashinyan will lay a wreath at the memorial in the square of Heroes. During the visit the Armenian PM is also scheduled to meet with the Armenian community representatives, as well as will visit the Hovhannes Tumanyan House scientific-cultural center.

Nikol Pashinyan will attend the celebrations in Tbilisi dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the proclamation of the independence of the First Republic of Armenia, in particular the inauguration ceremony of the memorial plague dedicated to the jubilee and the organized reception.

The Armenian PM is also scheduled to visit Javakheti, Ninotsminda and Akhalkalaki to meet with the local Armenian community representatives.

