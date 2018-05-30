Yerevan State University rector hospitalized amid protests - spox says

YEREVAN, MAY 30, ARMENPRESS. Rector of the Yerevan State University (YSU) Mr. Aram Simonyan has been hospitalized, according to the university’s spokesperson.

Gevorg Emin-Teryan, head of the press service of YSU, did not give further details.

Earlier yesterday students were protesting outside the university, demanding the resignation of the rector. Other demands included an independent internal audit, dissolution of the board of trustees and temporary suspension of the student council and the union.

The rector and the protesters subsequently held a meeting, but it failed to give any result.

