We attach special importance to our relations with Iran – PM Pashinyan

YEREVAN, MAY 29, ARMENPRESS. Armenia is troubled about the situation over the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on Iran Nuclear Programme, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan told Iranian Irna news agency.

“We are of course concerned about it. We have good relations with the USA and we hope the crisis will be settled through negotiations”, ARMENPRESS reports Pashinyan as saying.

He underlined that Armenian-Iranian relations should remain outside geopolitical influences. “I think the international community should know that we attach special importance to relations with Iran and those relations are never directed against any 3rd country”, Pashinyan said.

English –translator/editor: Tigran Sirekanyan