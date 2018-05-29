Armenian Defense Minister highlights implementation of confidence building measures on the front line

YEREVAN, MAY 29, ARMENPRESS. Defense Minister of Armenia Davit Tonoyan received the delegation led by EU Special Representative for the South Caucasus and the Crisis in Georgia Toivo Klaar. As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Defense Ministry of Armenia, the main topic of discussions was the situation over Nagorno Karabakc conflict.

The Defense Minister informed the EU Special Representative about the developments and the current situation on Artakh-Azerbaijan contact line and the state border of Armenia and Azerbaijan. As an important factor for productive talks on the conflict settlement Davit Tonoyan highlighted implementation of confidence building measures on the front line.

Toivo Klaar reaffirmed the EU position on supporting an exclusively peaceful and negotiated settlement of the conflict.

The interlocutors exchanged views on the possibility of activating defense cooperation between Armenia and the EU.

