Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 29-05-18

YEREVAN, 29 MAY, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 29 May, USD exchange rate is up by 0.22 drams to 482.98 drams. EUR exchange rate is down by 7.86 drams to 557.50 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate is down by 0.11 drams to 7.70 drams. GBP exchange rate is down by 4.39 drams to 640.24 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price is down by 11.74 drams to 20240.96 drams. Silver price is up by 2.60 drams to 258.85 drams. Platinum price is down by 9.10 drams to 14099.57 drams.