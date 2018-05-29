Asian Stocks - 29-05-18

TOKYO, 29 MAY, ARMENPRESS. Asian main indexes values for 29 May:

“Armenpress” reports the value of Japanese NIKKEI is down by 0.55% to 22358.43 points, Japanese TOPIX is down by 0.48% to 1761.85 points. Chinese Shanghai Composite is down by 0.47% to 3120.46 points, and HANG SENG is down by 1.00% to 30484.58 points.