Armenia committed to negotiation process brokered by OSCE Minsk Group Co-chairs – President Sarkissian

YEREVAN, MAY 29, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian received on May 29 EU Special Representative for the South Caucasus and the Crisis in Georgia Toivo Klaar, ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the President’s Office.

President Sarkissian highlighted the continuous development of relations and constructive dialogue with the EU. He noted that the CEPA creates new opportunities for partnership.

The interlocutors exchanged ideas over the settlement process of Nagorno Karabakh conflict. The President said that Armenia is committed to the negotiation process brokered by the OSCE Minsk Group Co-chairs and is interested to continue the talks for reaching a peaceful settlement of the conflict. The sides also spoke about the necessity of establishing an atmosphere of peace and highlighted the involvement of civil societies in the actions aimed at the establishment of an atmosphere of mutual confidence.

