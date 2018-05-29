Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   29 May

President sacks first deputy director of national security service


YEREVAN, MAY 29, ARMENPRESS. Armenian President Armen Sarkissian has sacked first deputy director of the national security service Karapet Davtyan, the president’s office saidl.

