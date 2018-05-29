President sacks first deputy director of national security service
YEREVAN, MAY 29, ARMENPRESS. Armenian President Armen Sarkissian has sacked first deputy director of the national security service Karapet Davtyan, the president’s office saidl.
English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan
12:38, 04.22.2018
Restoration of public order in Yerevan to be logical continuation of Sargsyan-Pashinyan meeting - political scientist
12:24, 04.22.2018
ARF faction secretary says PM Sargsyan, opposition MP Pashinyan would be able to reach concrete agreement without presence of reporters
- 17:01 Luys Foundation to provide support to nearly 70 scholarship holders who continue their studies in 2018-2019 academic year
- 16:20 President sacks first deputy director of national security service
- 16:15 Utair, Ukraine International Airlines to launch roundtrip flights to Yerevan from Surgut and Odessa
- 16:00 EU Special Representative Toivo Klaar highlights need to boost Armenia-EU ties
- 15:57 Georgia severs diplomatic ties with Syria
- 15:50 Lawmaker Shirak Torosyan announces leaving RPA faction
- 15:33 Roads are open, infrastructures are improved: Life returns to its normal course in Syria’s Aleppo
- 15:24 Transportation minister receives Maykor GmCS delegation
- 14:52 Republican lawmaker quits party, faction
- 14:03 BREAKING NEWS: Syria recognizes South Ossetia and Abkhazia
- 13:51 President Sarkissian impressed with Fatherland Defender’s Rehabilitation Center
- 13:37 President Sarkissian sees need to return wounded soldiers to dignified life
- 13:15 PM Pashinyan urges to voluntarily come to legality field and not to lie to state
- 13:11 Russian government approves CIS intellectual property market agreement
- 12:56 Armenia continues to be classified as country with low debt burden, says finance minister
- 12:37 Armenia’s Ombudsman meets CoE Human Rights Commissioner in Strasbourg
- 11:55 PM Pashinyan introduces new head of State Oversight Service to staff
- 11:51 ARMENPRESS exclusive: Hélène Ségara talks Armenian roots, Aznavour and upcoming plans after mesmerizing Yerevan performance
- 11:41 Huh? Azerbaijani hackers target Armenia, oops – Colombia
- 11:34 EEU-Iran interim deal likely to be initiated from 2019
- 11:27 YSU students demand resignation of rector in new demonstration
- 11:15 Minister Hakobyan highlights necessity to expand railway transportation
- 11:12 7.5% GDP growth is result of international market shifts, positive expectations: 2017 budget performance debate – LIVE
- 10:32 Speaker Babloyan congratulates peacekeepers on their professional day
- 10:19 China approves 13 new Ivanka Trump trademarks in 3 months
- 10:14 Stratford Festival evacuated after bomb threat
- 10:10 Georgia expected to re-launch Enguri HPP on May 30
- 10:02 CoE Secretary General highly appreciates Armenian Ombudsman’s activities
- 09:54 US delays new sanctions against North Korea
- 09:49 Gaza shells Israel with heavy mortar fire
- 08:48 European Stocks - 28-05-18
- 08:47 US stocks stood at - 28-05-18
- 08:46 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 28-05-18
- 08:45 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices - 28-05-18
- 08:44 Oil Prices Down - 28-05-18
21:09, 05.23.2018
Viewed 3511 times Henrikh Mkhitaryan hopes successful cooperation with Yura Movsisyan
16:59, 05.27.2018
Viewed 3177 times Gift of Hearing: Sir Elton John and President Sarkissian kick off charity mission in Yerevan, Armenia
15:21, 05.23.2018
Viewed 2217 times WATCH: Armenia’s charismatic president deals with demonstrations in total swag – all smiles and joy as President Sarkissian grooves to folk music with protesters
19:00, 05.25.2018
Viewed 2136 times International community should condemn both Turkish denialism and Azerbaijani crimes – Eduard Sharmazanov
11:31, 05.22.2018
Viewed 1957 times 'We say: Never again!': Cypriot Parliament’s delegation visits Armenian Genocide Memorial in Yerevan