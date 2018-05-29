EU Special Representative Toivo Klaar highlights need to boost Armenia-EU ties

YEREVAN, MAY 29, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on May 29 received EU Special Representative for the South Caucasus and the crisis in Georgia Toivo Klaar, the PM’s Office told Armenpress.

During the meeting PM Pashinyan attached importance to the constant development of relations and the constructive dialogue with the European Union in all spheres. He highlighted the need for the ratification of the Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement (CEPA) by the EU member states as soon as possible and expressed confidence that it will enable to give new impetus to the mutual partnership and will contribute to making reforms in different fields in Armenia.

Toivo Klaar highlighted the necessity to boost the Armenia-EU ties and expressed hope that before the completion of the final ratification process of the agreement, the bilateral mutual partnership will continue expanding also by the temporary implementation of the agreement.

During the meeting the officials discussed a number of issues relating to the Nagorno Karabakh conflict. PM Pashinyan said Armenia is committed to the peaceful settlement of the conflict within the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairmanship format and attached importance to the Artsakh civil society’s engagement in trust-building actions which will contribute to forming a constructive atmosphere and the negotiation process.

Nikol Pashinyan and Toivo Klaar exchanged views on a number of issues of bilateral interest during the meeting.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan