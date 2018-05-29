Lawmaker Shirak Torosyan announces leaving RPA faction

YEREVAN, MAY 29, ARMENPRESS. Shirak Torosyan, MP of the Republican Party of Armenia (RPA) faction of the Armenian Parliament, announced quitting the faction. He will continue his parliamentary activity as an independent lawmaker, reports Armenpress.

“Dear compatriots, taking into account the incompatibility of my and the RPA faction’s views, as well as my political team’s – Powerful Armenia party’s possible decision to participate in the expected snap parliamentary elections in the future, I consider inappropriate to remain in the RPA faction and announce that I am leaving this faction, but will continue my parliamentary activity as an independent MP”, the statement says.

Earlier lawmaker Artur Gevorgyan announced leaving the RPA faction.

