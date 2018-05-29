Transportation minister receives Maykor GmCS delegation

YEREVAN, MAY 29, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s minister of transport, communication and information technologies Ashot Hakobyan on May 29 received the delegation led by Executive Vice President at Maykor GmCS Denis Saenko, the ministry told Armenpress.

The company representatives introduced the minister on some details of the agreement reached during the previous visit.

Denis Saenko informed the minister that Maykor GmCS is cooperating with the largest companies that work quickly and with high quality.

During the meeting other issues of mutual interest, including several possible cooperation directions were discussed.

An agreement was reached to organize more thorough and substantial discussion in the future with the participation of the specialists of the field.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan