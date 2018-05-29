Republican lawmaker quits party, faction

YEREVAN, MAY 29, ARMENPRESS. Republican Party (HHK) lawmaker Arthur Gevorgyan has quit the party and the HHK faction in the parliament.

“I don’t wanna see a fight between the political force constituting majority and the people’s movement. It is inappropriate, extremely dangerous. I am informing you that I am withdrawing from the Republican Party, and simultaneously from the HHK parliamentary faction.” Gevorgyan said on Facebook.

He says the purpose of stepping down is to contribute to de-escalating the tension in the parliament.

Arthur Gevorgyan is the current president of the country’s boxing federation.

A former boxer, Gevorgyan represented Armenia at the 1996 Atlanta Olympics, where one of the highlights was a bout with Floyd Mayweather. Gevorgyan was defeated by Mayweather.

Previously he also served as head of Yerevan’s Davitashen district.

Gevorgyan is the son-in-law of former Police Chief Vladimir Gasparyan.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan