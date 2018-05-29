Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   29 May

Republican lawmaker quits party, faction


YEREVAN, MAY 29, ARMENPRESS. Republican Party (HHK) lawmaker Arthur Gevorgyan has quit the party and the HHK faction in the parliament.

“I don’t wanna see a fight between the political force constituting majority and the people’s movement. It is inappropriate, extremely dangerous. I am informing you that I am withdrawing from the Republican Party, and simultaneously from the HHK parliamentary faction.” Gevorgyan said on Facebook.

He says the purpose of stepping down is to contribute to de-escalating the tension in the parliament.

Arthur Gevorgyan is the current president of the country’s boxing federation.

A former boxer, Gevorgyan represented Armenia at the 1996 Atlanta Olympics, where one of the highlights was a bout with Floyd Mayweather. Gevorgyan was defeated by Mayweather.

Previously he also served as head of Yerevan’s Davitashen district.

Gevorgyan is the son-in-law of former Police Chief Vladimir Gasparyan.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan

 




