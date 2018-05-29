BREAKING NEWS: Syria recognizes South Ossetia and Abkhazia

YEREVAN, MAY 29, ARMENPRESS. Syria has recognized the Republics of South Ossetia and Abkhazia.

“The Syrian Arab Republic and the Republic of South Ossetia have agreed on mutual recognition and on establishing diplomatic relations, according to the South Ossetian Foreign Ministry, TASS reports.



“The Republic of South Ossetia and the Syrian Arab Republic declare mutual recognition and the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries at the level of embassies from the date this communique is published," the document says according to TASS.

President of the Republic of Abkhazia Raul Khadzhimba delivered a speech on the occasion of the mutual recognition.

“On May 29, 2018, the Republic of Abkhazia and the Syrian Arab Republic declared mutual recognition and the establishment of diplomatic ties between the two states at the level of the Embassies which reflects their common intention to develop these relations in all spheres.

This event was preceded by great work of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Abkhazia, the Embassy of the Republic of Abkhazia in the Russian Federation and other institutions of the Republic of Abkhazia. Mutual visits of Abkhazian and Syrian officials took place and close ties were established.

The day before, on May 28, a tripartite meeting of the Ambassadors of the Republic of Abkhazia, the Syrian Arab Republic and the Republic of South Ossetia in the Russian Federation took place, in the course of which the Ambassadors agreed on the text and the release date of the communiqué and exchanged relevant notes.

We highly value this step of the leadership of the Syrian Arab Republic and we are confident that our relations will be developing in the spirit of mutual respect and cooperation. I am certain that in the near future, peace will come to the Syrian land and that its people will start a peaceful life”, he said, according to his website.

This is a developing story

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan