President Sarkissian impressed with Fatherland Defender’s Rehabilitation Center

YEREVAN, MAY 29, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian is impressed with the Fatherland Defender’s Rehabilitation Center, Armenpress reports.

“During our talk the soldiers told me that they are happy for being in this Center”, President Sarkissian told reporters after the tour in the Center.

He compared this Center with the rehabilitation centers of the world’s best hospitals, adding that this Center is the best in the world.

The President also toured the Center’s rooms, got acquainted with the soldiers who undergo rehabilitation treatment and personally congratulated all of them on the centennial of the First Republic of Armenia.

The President wished soldiers speedy recovery. “I have talked to you and understood that each of you have a very strong will. You are people who overcame both fear and difficulty. Today you need to overcome yourself in order to recover”, the President told soldiers. “I wish those of you who are not married, to get married, have children, grandchildren and then to tell them about the path you passed since your path is very important. Patriotism is not only by calls, you are the best example of patriotism”, Armen Sarkissian said.

The opening ceremony of the Fatherland Defender’s Rehabilitation Center was held on January 28, 2018.

